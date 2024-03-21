URGENT: Nikkei stock index rises 2%, hits new intraday record high

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index soared over 2 percent and hit a new intraday record high Thursday afternoon, boosted by solid overnight gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve continued to signal three interest rate cuts this year. At 2 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was up 801.60 points, or 2.00 percent, from Tuesday at 40,805.20. The broader Topix index was 44.08 points, or 1.60 percent, higher at 2,795.05.