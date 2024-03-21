Football: Japan women to face Spain, Brazil in tough Olympic group

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will open their Paris Olympic women’s football campaign against 2023 World Cup champions Spain on July 25, Wednesday’s official draw revealed.

Japan and Spain were drawn in Group C, along with Brazil and a team from the African zone. Nadeshiko Japan stunned Spain 4-0 win in the group stage of last year’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Manager Futoshi Ikeda’s team will next play Brazil on July 28 before wrapping up the group stage three days later against the to-be-determined African side, according to the draw held in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

