Baseball: Park reflects on Dodgers, Nomo, growth of Asian game

Park Chan Ho, who 30 years ago became South Korea’s first Major League Baseball player, brought history with him when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch of the 2024 MLB season in Seoul.

“This is the glove I wore when I made my MLB debut 30 years ago. To use it, I had to actually take it from a museum,” Park told a press conference before MLB opened its season with its first two games in South Korea on Wednesday.

Park said the games at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome are extremely meaningful both for him and his country, with his first pro team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, playing the San Diego Padr...