Football: Japan battle past N. Korea to mark positive restart

Returning midfielder Ao Tanaka scored the early winner as Japan saw off North Korea 1-0 at home in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, in the Samurai Blue's first action since being knocked out of the Asian Cup at the quarterfinal stage. A third straight Group B win in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will take some pressure off manager Hajime Moriyasu after he came under fire for his team's performance at the recent Asian Cup in Qatar. Japan, currently 18th in the FIFA rankings, will reach the final round if they beat world No. 114 North Korea on Tuesday in a match or...