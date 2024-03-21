Baseball: Yamamoto shelled in MLB debut as Padres outslug Dodgers

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Major League Baseball debut consisted of a single five-run inning as he took the loss in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-11 defeat to the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The Japanese right-hander had little command against the nine batters he faced in the finale of the two-game series at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Yamamoto allowed four hits, a hit batsman and a walk, digging a hole even six RBIs from Mookie Betts could not overcome. Xander Bogaerts singled off Yamamoto's first pitch, Jake Cronenworth slammed a high hanging splitter for a two-run no-out triple. A walk, a sacrifice...