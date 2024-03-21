Football: N. Korea not to host World Cup qualifier vs Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association's president said Thursday that North Korea will not host an upcoming World Cup qualifier between the countries originally scheduled for Pyongyang. "A game will not be played in Pyongyang," Kozo Tashima said after Japan defeated North Korea 1-0 at Tokyo's National Stadium in the first of their two Asian qualifying Group B encounters. A new venue has not been decided, and it is unclear if the match will take place. Earlier this month, the Asian Football Confederation informed the Japan Football Association that the March 26 match between the two teams would go ahea...