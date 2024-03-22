Baseball: Dodgers, Padres split, call Seoul Series "a win"

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres left Seoul with a split of their historic two-game series, the first MLB games played in South Korea, with both managers heaping praise on the venture. The teams are required to start spring training early and endure two long flights to open their season in Asia and then have more exhibitions to get back into shape for their domestic openers. Still, both managers said it was worth the effort. "Thank you to Korea and Seoul. It was a good experience," the Padres' Mike Shildt said, adding that his team's staff had to put in a huge amount of work for it...