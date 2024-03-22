U.N. General Assembly adopts 1st resolution on safe use of AI

Newsfrom Japan

The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday adopted its first resolution urging members to ensure trustworthiness and safety in using artificial intelligence. The world body's plenary assembly "stresses the need for the standard of safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems" to promote digital transformation and equitable access to their benefits in order to achieve all the U.N.-set sustainable development goals, the resolution said. The document, which is nonbinding, also urged U.N. members to "refrain from or cease the use of artificial intelligence systems that are impossible to...