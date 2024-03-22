Nikkei index opens at new record high on firm Wall St., weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index opened with a fresh record high Friday, briefly surpassing the 41,000 threshold, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and buying of exporters on the yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 91.79 points, or 0.22 percent, from Thursday to 40,907.45. The broader Topix index was up 3.14 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,799.35. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, rubber product and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 151.60-63 yen compared with 1...