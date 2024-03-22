Nikkei stock index ends at record high for 2nd day on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index extended its winning streak to four days on Friday to end at a record high for the second day in a row, boosted by buying of exporters on the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 72.77 points, or 0.18 percent, from Thursday at 40,888.43. The broader Topix index finished 17.01 points, or 0.61 percent, higher at 2,813.22, its highest level since January 1990. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, transportation equipment and bank issues. The dollar briefly climbed to a four-month high in the upper 151 yen...