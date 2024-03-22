World-first “Dragon Ball” theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

Newsfrom Japan

The first theme park devoted to the globally popular anime and manga series “Dragon Ball” is to start construction in Saudi Arabia, Toei Animation Co. said Friday.

The facility is set to cover over 500,000 square meters in Qiddiya, a cultural and entertainment city project being built on the outskirts of Riyadh, according to the company. Dates for either the start of construction or the completion of the park are yet to be announced.

Dragon Ball started as a manga comic series serialized from 1984 to 1995 following the adventures of protagonist Goku and his allies as they battle progressively ...