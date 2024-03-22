Gov't drops mention of "bold" monetary policy after BOJ's rate hike

Newsfrom Japan

The government dropped its calls for the Bank of Japan to pursue a "bold monetary policy" in its monthly report, after the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years in the belief that the country is on track to attain its inflation goal. While maintaining its assessment of the Japanese economy from the previous month, the government also continued to stress the need to end deflation and pledged to work closely with the BOJ to ensure "flexible policy management." March's report is the first since the BOJ announced on Tuesday the end of its unorthodox monetary easing poli...