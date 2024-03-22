Football: Japan, N. Korea not to play scheduled World Cup qualifier

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese and North Korean men's national teams will not play each other in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday as scheduled, the Asian Football Confederation has announced. The Asian Group B game, originally slated for Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium, "will not take place as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances," the AFC said Friday in a press release. "The decision, taken in consultation with FIFA and relevant stakeholders, comes after the AFC was informed on March 20 by the DPR Korea Football Association of the need to move the match to a neutral venue due to unavoidable circumstances,...