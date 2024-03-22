Toyota affiliate to increase certification staff after data scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Industries Corp. said Friday it plans to increase staff involved in regulatory and certification tasks by 60 percent by 2026 in response to revelations it fabricated data on a wide range of engines it produces. Toyota Industries, a group firm of Toyota Motor Corp., submitted the preventative measures to Japan's transport ministry, which last month issued an operation correction order to the engine maker over the data rigging scandal. Toyota's small-car unit, Daihatsu Motor Co., and truck subsidiary, Hino Motors Ltd., have also faced administrative penalties from the government over qual...