2025 Expo to exhibit carbon-capturing concrete dome

Newsfrom Japan

The 2025 World Exposition in Osaka will exhibit a dome made out of a new form of carbon-capturing concrete with the potential to make a significant impact in cleaning up the construction sector, which currently accounts for around 40 percent of greenhouse emissions globally. The special concrete hardens by capturing CO2 in the air and will reduce CO2 emissions in its construction phase by 70 percent compared with a structure built with conventional concrete, according to construction firm Kajima Corp. The construction of the 5.45-meter tall, oval-shaped dome with a width of up to 23 meters com...