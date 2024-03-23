Fire-gutted market in central Japan quake takes step toward recovery

Newsfrom Japan

A historical marketplace in central Japan gutted by a fire following a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day marked a significant step toward reconstruction Saturday as it was revived for a day in the prefectural capital. The event, which began at 8 a.m. and saw the Wajima morning market's characteristic orange tents being erected at the venue near a fishing port in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, drew around 13,000 visitors despite the rain, according to organizers. Around 30 shops participated in the morning market event, selling products such as seafood and traditional local crafts, with the...