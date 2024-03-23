Football: Former Japan captain Miyamoto becomes governing body's head

Newsfrom Japan

Former Samurai Blue captain Tsuneyasu Miyamoto assumed the post of Japan Football Association president Saturday for a two-year term. The 47-year-old became the JFA's 15th president and first with playing experience at the World Cup or the J-League, succeeding Kozo Tashima. "There are things I can't do by myself," Miyamoto said at a press conference. "I want to improve Japanese football further by involving many people." Former Gamba Osaka, Red Bull Salzburg and Vissel Kobe defender Miyamoto played for Japan at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. Miyamoto will continue to pursue the JFA's goal of ha...