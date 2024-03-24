Baseball: Mets reliever Fujinami sent to Triple-A

Newsfrom Japan

New York Mets relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami will join Triple-A Syracuse's camp, a club official said Saturday. The Japanese right-hander continued to struggle with his command and saw his ERA climb to 12.27 in five spring training games. The Mets signed the 29-year-old to a one-year contract after Fujinami split his major league rookie season of 2023 between the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles.