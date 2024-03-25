Japan's ANA unveils fuel-efficient Boeing 787-10 for domestic flights

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. on Monday unveiled to the media a new Boeing 787-10, the largest plane among its 787 fleet, that it plans to operate on domestic routes. The airline will introduce the highly fuel-efficient aircraft for flights connecting Tokyo's Haneda to Sapporo starting Wednesday and later expand its use to routes connecting the Japanese capital with Osaka and Fukuoka, among other cities. The 68.3-meter-long aircraft seats 429, with 28 in its premium class and 401 in economy, it said. ANA aims to have 11 Boeing 787-10s operating by fiscal 2026 as it phases out its fleet of 777-200s.