Tokyo stocks lower in morning as gains locked in after all-time highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Monday morning, weighed down by moves to lock in gains amid a lack of fresh trading cues after the Nikkei index notched all-time highs late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 267.19 points, or 0.65 percent, from Friday to 40,621.24. The broader Topix index was down 22.44 points, or 0.80 percent, at 2,790.78.

The U.S. dollar fell slightly to the lower 151 yen range in Tokyo on wariness over a yen-buying market intervention by Japanese authorities after top currency diplomat Masato Kanda reiterated Monday morning that appropriate action would be taken to c...