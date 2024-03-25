Tennis: Osaka loses to Garcia in Miami Open 3rd round

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka exited from the third round of the Miami Open with a closely fought 7-6(4), 7-5 loss to Caroline Garcia on Sunday.

Osaka, who spent 15 months away from tennis for the birth of her daughter, showed glimpses of the form that made her a four-time Grand Slam champion.

The Japanese star hit 16 aces and dug deep to save seven break points, but she also struggled to capitalize at key moments that may have turned the match in her favor.

Osaka led 4-2 in the second before Garcia broke back. With Osaka serving at 5-all, the Frenchwoman converted the second of two break points to pave the way...