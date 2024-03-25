IAEA assessing antiterrorism steps at central Japan nuclear plant

Society

International Atomic Energy Agency experts on Monday began assessing strengthened counterterrorism measures implemented at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in central Japan, with the plant operator hoping a positive outcome will persuade local officials to approve a restart.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. requested the five-person IAEA delegation conduct the inspection, which runs through April 2, at the seven-reactor complex in Niigata Prefecture to determine whether the operator’s preventative measures meet international standards after a series of safety flaws came to light,...

Kyodo News

