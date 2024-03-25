Baseball: Ohtani to address former interpreter's gambling allegations

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will speak to the media Monday for the first time since his long-time interpreter was fired amid allegations of illegal gambling, according to the club. "It's the right thing to do," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. "I'm happy he's going to speak and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it will give us all a little bit more clarity." Ohtani's legal team alleged he had been the victim of "massive theft" reported to involve millions of dollars which linked his high-profile interpreter and close associate Ippe...