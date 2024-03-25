Basketball: Tominaga looks to NBA Draft, Olympics, after NCAA exit

Newsfrom Japan

With the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s March Madness exit closing the curtain on his college basketball days, Keisei Tominaga is moving to the next phase of his career.

The Japanese national team guard was a standout in his final season for coach Fred Hoiberg’s Cornhuskers, helping them secure a place in the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

While they lost 98-83 to Texas A&M in the first round on Friday, Tominaga finished with a trademark performance, sinking five three-pointers on his way to 21 points.

“There were some ups and downs over the three years, but I gave 100 ...