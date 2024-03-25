Nissan to cut EV costs by 30% to enhance competitiveness in China

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it will reduce development costs for electric vehicles by 30 percent by fiscal 2030 in a bid to make EVs more affordable and improve price competitiveness in China and other markets. Under a new business plan, the Japanese automaker also aims to roll out 30 new models, including 16 with electrified technologies, and increase annual sales by 1 million units by fiscal 2026 compared to fiscal 2023, ending this month. Nissan is targeting an operating profit margin of more than 6 percent. As the global EV market has been expanding against the backdrop of decarbonization...