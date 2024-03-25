Baseball: SoftBank lefty Moinelo set for hefty contract extension

Newsfrom Japan

Cuban left-handed pitcher Livan Moinelo has basically agreed to a contract extension with the SoftBank Hawks through 2028, a club official said Monday. The 28-year-old will enter the final season of his three-year contract with the Fukuoka-based Hawks and is expected to sign a new four-year deal worth around 4 billion yen ($26.4 million) from 2025. Moinelo has made 306 relief appearances over his seven seasons in Japan. In 2023, he had a 3-0 record with a 0.98 ERA and five saves in 27 games. He is set to join Softbank's starting rotation from the season beginning Friday after pitching well in ...