Japanese chocolate snack-shaped translator earphones to go on sale

Wireless translator earphones in the shape of the beloved Japanese mushroom-shaped chocolate snack “Kinoko no Yama,” sold as “Chocorooms” in the United States, will hit the shelves this week, food manufacturer Meiji Holdings Co. said Monday.

Only 3,500 units of the devices, which can translate 74 languages alongside having conventional earphone functions such as enabling users to listen to music, will go on sale at noon Tuesday on “Makuake,” a website that promotes new merchandise, at the price of 29,800 yen ($190).

The confectionery maker hopes the wearable device will further improve the bra...