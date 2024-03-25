Football: Japan beat Ukraine in U-23 friendly

Kein Sato and Satoshi Tanaka scored during the second half as Japan defeated Ukraine 2-0 in an under-23 men’s football friendly Monday.

Under a constant rain at Mikuni World Stadium Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture, Sato opened the scoring in the 48th minute and Tanaka doubled the lead in the 76th minute by ripping a left-footed shot from a tight angle.

The Samurai Blue won their last match before the U-23 Asian Cup starting April 15 in Qatar, bouncing back from a 3-1 loss to Mali in another friendly at home three days earlier.

The Asian Cup serves as the final stage of regional qualifying for...

