U.S., Britain take action against China-connected hackers

The U.S. and British governments on Monday accused China of carrying out extensive cyberattacks, imposing sanctions on two individuals and one company.

In a related development, the U.S. Justice Department said seven Chinese citizens, including the two, had been indicted for their involvement in a hacking group known as APT31 that engaged in an around 14-year operation that targeted government officials, companies, journalists, academics and others for sensitive information.

The sanctions were imposed on Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company Ltd., which according to the U.S. Treasury...