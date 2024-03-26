Weapon export rules eased to allow Japan to sell fighter jets

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Tuesday eased its strict defense equipment transfer rules to allow a worldwide export of next-generation fighter jets set to be jointly developed with Britain and Italy, removing a hurdle for the trilateral project. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet approved the updated guidelines of the "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology" after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, agreed on the revised export rules on March 15. The revised rules stipulate that Japan can export the fighter jets, which the three gov...