Baseball: Ohtani resumes throwing program after addressing scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani started a rehab throwing program Monday for the first time since he had elbow surgery last September.

Ohtani played catch at Dodger Stadium, throwing about 50 pitches from a distance of up to 15 meters. He spoke to the media earlier in the day about allegations of illegal gambling and theft made against his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

The 2023 American League home run leader and two-time unanimous MVP is expected to only hit this season.

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres opened Major League Baseball’s 2024 season last week, splitting the t...