Tokyo stocks end flat as buying to earn dividends offset selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended flat Tuesday, as selling to lock in gains from recent highs was offset by buying to secure rights for dividends before the end of the fiscal year. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 16.09 points, or 0.04 percent, from Monday at 40,398.03. The broader Topix index finished 3.16 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 2,780.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, machinery, and pharmaceutical shares. The main decliners were land transportation, oil and coal product, and pulp and paper issues. The U.S. dollar moved narrowly in the lower 151 yen ran...