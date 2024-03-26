CORRECTED: Baseball: MLB pulls plug on clubs’ ties with Japanese teams

Newsfrom Japan

Fretting over irregular contacts with overseas players, Major League Baseball has ordered its teams to suspend working agreements with Nippon Professional Baseball clubs, multiple MLB and NPB sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

The order has also forced MLB clubs to sever ties with pro teams from Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea. For NPB, such agreements have been a huge help to its teams for decades, allowing players and coaches to learn from MLB teams and gain experience they couldn’t get in Japan.

“Going forward, entering into new working agreements or complying with any active...