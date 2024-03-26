Baseball: Odor quits Giants 3 days before Opening Day

Newsfrom Japan

Rougned Odor, who played in 1,154 Major League Baseball games, has quit Japan’s Yomiuri Giants after being asked to start his first Japanese season in the minors, the Central League club said Tuesday, three days before Opening Day.

After speaking to first-year manager Shinnosuke Abe and others, and being told the team wanted him to make adjustments on the farm team, Odor submitted his resignation so that he might catch on with an MLB club, and the Giants consented.

The Giants had hoped Odor, who hit 178 home runs in MLB, would provide some power from the left side. But he did not join the team...