Tokyo stocks open higher on buying for dividends, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, supported by buying to secure dividend rights before the end of the fiscal year, and exporters on the back of a weak yen.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 126.82 points, or 0.31 percent, from Tuesday to 40,524.85. The broader Topix index was up 13.54 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,794.34.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, insurance and consumer credit issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 151.51-54 yen compared with 151.50-60 yen in New York and 151.32-34 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tue...