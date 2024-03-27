URGENT: Japan aims to launch next-gen. passenger aircraft by around 2035
Japan plans to launch a next-generation passenger aircraft by around 2035, following the recent failure of a plan to develop the country's first domestically manufactured passenger jet, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The country has been struggling with producing its own homegrown aircraft after Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. pulled the plug on the first planned passenger jet project last year.