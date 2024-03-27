Hydrogen vehicle filling station opens at former Tokyo Olympics site

Newsfrom Japan

One of Japan's largest hydrogen filling stations for fuel cell vehicles opened Wednesday at the former site of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics main athletes village, the metropolitan government said. Major oil distributor Eneos Corp. will operate the station and produce hydrogen in line with a Tokyo government plan for the site, with the amount of hydrogen supplied equivalent to that required to operate around 40 fuel cell buses for a day. Hydrogen will also be supplied to a district of Harumi in Chuo Ward through an underground pipeline, the first time in Japan the gas will be piped into a...