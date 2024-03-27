Basketball: Hachimura logs 16-point double-double in 2OT Lakers win

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Rui Hachimura had his first double-double of the NBA season Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a late-game deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 in double overtime.

Hachimura started and scored 16 points for the Lakers while snaring a season-high 14 rebounds during his 39 minutes of action at Fiserv Forum, Wisconsin, where the Bucks comfortably led after each of the first three quarters before a 10-point Laker rally in the last four minutes of the fourth forced overtime.

Hachimura went 7-for-14 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from the free throw line, but fell ...