Yen hits 34-yr low vs dollar as BOJ signals ultraeasy policy to stay

Newsfrom Japan

The yen briefly hit a 34-year low near the 152 line against the U.S. dollar Wednesday in Tokyo on renewed expectations the Bank of Japan will maintain its accommodative stance even after raising interest rates for the first time in 17 years.

The yen fell to around 151.97 per dollar, its lowest level since 1990 after Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura said short-term interest rates would remain near zero for the time being, despite the central bank ending negative interest rates last week.

“Mr. Tamura was considered one of the more hawkish members among BOJ policymakers, but his comments s...