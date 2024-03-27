Japan supplements linked to health claims largely made since Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Reports of ill health after consumption of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s red yeast rice dietary supplements implicated in two deaths largely relate to products made since September last year, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The findings reported to a meeting of related ministries and agencies come amid a widening scandal over the firm’s supplements advertised as cholesterol-lowering.

The products have been implicated in two deaths from kidney-related conditions and over 100 hospitalizations, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which conducted a hearing with the Osaka-b...