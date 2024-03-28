URGENT: Deaths of 2 more people who took Kobayashi Pharma supplement reported
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has confirmed the deaths of two more people who had taken its red yeast rice dietary supplements, with the total of such cases rising to four.
The products have been implicated in two earlier reports of deaths from kidney-related conditions and over 100 hospitalizations, according to the health ministry, which conducted a hearing with the Osaka-based drugmaker.