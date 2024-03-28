Baseball: Red Sox sign Japanese pitcher Uwasawa from Tampa Bay
The Boston Red Sox have acquired Japanese pitcher Naoyuki Uwasawa from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, both teams announced Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Uwasawa made the jump to the U.S. majors this offseason from the Pacific League’s Nippon Ham Fighters.
He signed a minor league contract with the Rays, but was informed he would not make the team and exercised a contract clause to seek a major league deal with another club.
Uwasawa struggled in four spring training games for the Rays, going 0-1 with a 13.03 ERA.
He joins outfielder Masataka Yoshida as a member of the Red Sox but is n...