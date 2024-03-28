Tokyo stocks lower on ex-dividend selling, profit-taking after highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning, with investors offloading shares after locking in dividend rights before the end of the current fiscal year and selling to secure profits following the Nikkei index nearing its all-time high the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 479.29 points, or 1.18 percent, from Wednesday to 40,283.44. The broader Topix index was down 36.54 points, or 1.31 percent, at 2,762.74. The U.S. dollar was subdued in the lower 151 yen range amid wariness over currency intervention by Japanese authorities, after government and Bank of Japan officials held an eme...