Basketball: Hachimura hits career-high 7 3-pointers in Lakers’ win
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Rui Hachimura tallied 32 points, including a career-high seven three-pointers, to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 136-124 on Wednesday.
The Japanese national team forward also pulled down 10 rebounds at FedExForum in Memphis to record double-doubles in back-to-back games.
The 26-year-old Hachimura shot a remarkable 7-from-8 from beyond the arc and 11-from-14 overall as he led Los Angeles in scoring.
LeBron James registered a triple-double with 23 points, 12 assists and 14 rebounds for the 41-32 Lakers, winners of five straight.
Hachimura’s Akatsuki Japan teammate Yuta Wa...