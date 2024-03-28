Basketball: Hachimura hits career-high 7 3-pointers in Lakers' win

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura tallied 32 points, including a career-high seven three-pointers, to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 136-124 on Wednesday. The Japanese national team forward also pulled down 10 rebounds at FedExForum in Memphis to record double-doubles in back-to-back games. The 26-year-old Hachimura shot a remarkable 7-from-8 from beyond the arc and 11-from-14 overall as he led Los Angeles in scoring. LeBron James registered a triple-double with 23 points, 12 assists and 14 rebounds for the 41-32 Lakers, winners of five straight. Hachimura's Akatsuki Japan teammate Yuta Wa...