China seeks unity with Asian nations, warns about geopolitical strife

China’s top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday urged Asian nations to stay united and prevent the region from becoming an arena for geopolitical fighting in a veiled warning to the United States amid intensifying rivalry between the world’s two largest economies.

Zhao, ranked No. 3 in the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s leadership, also called on Asian countries to oppose trade protectionism and decoupling in all forms in a keynote speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, the country’s state-run media said.

His remarks at the event on southern China’s Hainan Island, billed as Asia’s alternative to th...