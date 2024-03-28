Toyota domestic sales drop for 2nd month in Feb. on data scandals

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its domestic sales declined for the second straight month in February, hit by a slew of data-rigging scandals among its group companies Daihatsu Motor Co. and Toyota Industries Corp.

The number of cars Toyota sold in Japan dropped 33.3 percent from a year earlier to 103,946 units, while domestic output slumped by 12.9 percent, also affected by the temporary suspension of its factories due to heavy snow, the world’s largest automaker said.

Its sales outside of Japan slipped 6.9 percent to 719,630 units from the year before, falling for the first time in 13 month...