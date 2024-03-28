Football: Miyazawa, Hamano back for Japan at SheBelieves Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Women’s World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa and fellow attacker Maika Hamano are set to make their returns from injury following Japan’s announcement Thursday of the 22-player squad for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup in the United States.

Manchester United attacker Miyazawa, who scored five goals for Japan in New Zealand last summer at the World Cup, returns for Nadeshiko Japan after suffering a left ankle fracture in a friendly match away to Brazil in December.

Chelsea’s Hamano injured her shoulder prior to the World Cup and was limited to a short cameo at the tournament before having ...