China to lift tariffs on Australian wine amid improved ties

China will lift anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine, its Commerce Ministry said Thursday, with Canberra welcoming the end of three years of sanctions amid improved ties as benefitting both Australian producers and Chinese consumers.

The ministry said the duties of up to around 200 percent will be scrapped Friday because they are “no longer necessary” given changes in the wine market in China.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in response that Canberra will discontinue its legal proceedings at the World Trade Organization over the Chinese tariffs on wine.

