Japan only halfway to ending deflation: PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Japan is "still halfway" to ending deflation, pledging to continue implementing measures to achieve a virtuous cycle of wage and price rises. "Whether we seize the opportunity to overcome deflation or regress depends on what kind of steps we take," Kishida said at a press conference after the budget for the next fiscal year starting April was enacted in parliament earlier in the day. Kishida said the government will carry out tax cuts and necessary policies to push up wages for employees of smaller companies at home in a bid to realize disposable...